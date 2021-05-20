Area Grains are Finding Local Buyers

Area farmers have a number of markets that they can produce for. These include such things as ethanol production, grain feed, and other possibilities. Many of these markets are more on a regional scale or even national. according to Randy Broesder with the Farmers Coop in Forest City, that has changed for now.

As Broesder mentioned, the supplying of corn to ethanol producers has slowed and this is due in part to an increase in corn pricing where at times it reached $7 on the Chicago Board of Trade. This made it a little tough on regional ethanol producers.

Some local farmers will begin to book fuel for the fall. It appears that prices will react to the economy between the start of the summer season and the upcoming fall.