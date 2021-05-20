Area Businesses to Benefit from Portable Photo Studios

A number of Winnebago County communities have received what are termed as Portable Photo Studios. These studios were made available through a partnership between Winn-Worth Betco, America’s Small Business Development Corporation (SBDC) Iowa, and the NIACC Pappajohn Center.

Brook Boehmler, Director of the SBDC in the Pappajohn Center explained what these portable studios are.

Small businesses who have trouble marketing their products online can now use these studios to give them professional grade quality imagery according to Melissa Michaelis, Director at Winn-Worth BETCO.

Michaelis stated that all you need is a camera and an outlet to start taking professional photos.

There are numerous locations where these portable photo studios are located. In Forest City, it is at the Chamber office while in Leland, it is located at 316 Walnut Street. Scarville has theirs at 121 Main Street and Buffalo Center has theirs at the library. Thompson also has theirs in their library in Thompson and Rake has their in their library in Rake. In Lake Mills, a portable photo box can be found at the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation Offices.

The SBDC will be holding a SBDC Informational Session concerning the photo boxes and Shop Iowa on Tuesday, May 25th from 7:30-8:30am at the Bean and Bistro located at 8267 Central Avenue in Northwood. those wanting to learn more about Shop Iowa or the boxes are free to attend.