Worth Extension Offering Livestock Certification
The Worth County Extension is moving forward with exhibitions for its county fair in mid June. Before that can happen, some Worth County youth will have to go through a certification according to ISU Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.
The seminar will give youth more information about what they need to do to have a successful showing at the Worth County Fair.
Those who would be interested in participating should contact the Worth County ISU Extension Office as soon as possible to reserve a space.