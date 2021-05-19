WCCB Book Club Highlights “Silent Spring”

If you’re looking for something to do as you’re relaxing outdoors, you might want to consider joining the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s Book Club! The next meeting will be over Zoom on Saturday morning, June 26th, from 10:00-11:00 AM.

The book that the club will be reading this time is Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring , first published in 1962. Rachel Carson was an aquatic biologist and naturalist who used her writing skills to communicate about the environment and environmental issues. She was particularly concerned about the use of synthetic pesticides and their effects on various ecosystems. Silent Spring brought this issue to light for many Americans and, in so doing, became a classic.

In fact, the book began a nation-wide discussion about pesticides and the environment, and has often been regarded as a major impetus for the environmental movement of the 1960’s and 1970’s. That movement led to the banning of DDT, as well as the formation of many environmental agencies and the implementation of numerous environmental laws. For that reason, it is often considered one of the most influential books ever written.

To participate in the WCCB Book Club, people should contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to sign up and receive the Zoom meeting link. The book itself is widely available in bookstores, libraries, and online. Club participants will then meet on June 26th to discuss the book! For more information about the WCCB Book Club, people can contact Lisa Ralls at the above email address or at 641-565-3390.