High School Baseball and Softball – KIOW and KHAM Summer Schedules
FOREST CITY KIOW – PXP Voice Zarren Egesdal
Note – These games are subject to change
– Pregame is 10-minutes before start time
May 24th Baseball 7:30 pm at Eagle Grove
May 25th Softball 5:30 pm at Spirit Lake
May 26th Baseball 7:30 pm vs. GHV
May 27th Softball 6:00 pm at Newman Catholic
May 28th Baseball 7:30 pm at North Union
June 1st Softball 6:00 pm vs. North Iowa
June 2nd Baseball 5:30 pm – two games vs. Roland-Story
June 4th Softball 6:00 pm at West Hancock
June 7th Softball 6:00 pm vs. Belmond-Klemme
June 9th Baseball 7:30 pm at Bishop-Garrigan
June 11th Baseball 7:30 pm vs. Lake Mills
June 14th Softball 6:00 pm vs. Eagle Grove
June 15th Baseball 7:30 pm at ELC
June 16th Softball 6:00 pm at GHV
June 17th Baseball 7:30 pm vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
June 18th Baseball 7:30 pm vs. North Union
June 21st Softball 6:00 pm at North Iowa
June 22nd Softball 6:00 pm vs. Central Springs
June 24th Baseball 7:30 pm at Newman Catholic
June 25th Baseball 7:30 pm vs. West Hancock
June 29th Softball 6:00 pm at Clear Lake
June 30th Softball 6:00 pm vs. Bishop Garrigan
July 2nd Baseball 7:30 pm at Lake Mills
July 5th Baseball 7:30 pm at Central Springs
July 7th Baseball 7:30 pm at Northwood-Kensett
July 8th Baseball 7:30 pm at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
WEST HANCOCK KHAM – PXP Voice AJ Taylor
Note – These games are subject to change
May
Wed. 26th, 6 pm Eagle Grove Eagles (Softball)
Thurs. 27th, 7:30 pm at Humboldt Wildcats (Baseball)
Fri. 28th, 7:30 pm at Garner Hayfield Ventura (Baseball)
June
Wed. 2nd 6 pm at North Iowa Bison (Softball)
Fri. 4th 7:30 pm Forest City Indians (Baseball)
Tues. 8th 6 pm North Union Warriors (Softball)
Wed. 9 6 pm Belmond-Klemme Broncos (Softball)
Thurs. 10th 7:30 pm Rockford Warriors (Baseball)
Fri. 11th 6 pm Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears (Softball)
Mon. 14th 6 pm Lake Mills Bulldogs (Softball)
Wed. 16th 7:30 pm at Eagle Grove Eagles (Baseball)
Thurs 17th, 6 pm at Osage Green Devils (Softball)
Fri. 18th 6 pm Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals (Softball)
Mon. 21st 7:30 pm at North Union Warriors (Baseball)
Wed 23rd, 7:30 pm North Iowa Bison (Baseball)
Thurs. 24th 6 pm Spirit Lake Indians (Softball)
Fri. 25th 6 pm at Forest City Indians (Softball)
Mon 28th, 6 pm Newman Catholic Knights (Softball)
Tues. 29th 7:30 pm South Hamilton Hawks (Baseball)
Wed. 30th 7:30 pm Belmond-Klemme Broncos (Softball)
July
Thurs. 1st 6 pm at Emmetsburg E-Hawks (Softball)
Fri. 2nd 7:30 pm at Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears (Baseball)