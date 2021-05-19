Garner Addresses Federal Funding Situation

The federal government is putting forward funding for local cities in it’s new American Rescue Plan. What exactly this entails is still being discussed according the Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

Meanwhile, city officials are waiting to see the specifics of the program and how the city is allowed to use the taxpayer money.

All area cities and counties are expected to receive some form of federal funding,

City officials are waiting on word as to what the funding can be spent on, but they are making initial plans on what the city’s needs are.