DaShawn Linnen has decided to play basketball at Simpson College next year

Three-time all-conference selection and 2020 Top of Iowa Conference Player of the Year DaShawn Linnen from Lake Mills has signed with Simpson College.

Linnen made his college decision official Wednesday afternoon in front of his teammates, coaches, and family on the floor he’s called home throughout his high school career. Dashawn picked The Storm over Waldorf and Peru State, an NAIA school in Peru, Nebraska.

Linnen helped Lake Mills accomplished goals that hadn’t been met in years. In 2020, the Bulldogs reached the state tournament for the first time in three and a half decades. That year, Linnen quickly became the Bulldogs’ go-to scorer when opponents locked down on former teammate Chett Helming.

This past year in 2021 – teams now more aware of him – Linnen became the man teams were looking to stop, but still, he scored nearly 500 points and grabbed 110 rebounds. Those stats helped Lake Mills finally achieve the conference title they were missing and a return to the state tournament.

Like last year, Lake Mills ran into an impossible Class 1A field, dropping their opening round game to #7 Montezuma. And for a second straight year, the ‘low’ seeded team that bounced the Bulldogs went on to win the title. Linnen was proud of how his high school career turned out and is excited to watch the team moving forward.

Linnen will now trade the purple for red and Lake Mills for Indianola as he joins The Storm basketball program. Legendary high school and Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame coach Brad Bjorkgren will head into his seventh season at Simpson. Last year, The Storm finished 3-7 in a short season, falling to Coe College in the first round of the American Rivers Conference Tournament. Bjorkgren won 398 games, nine Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML) Championships, and picked up seven Class 4A State Tournament appearances in over 20 years at Urbandale. He has a Simpson record of 77-63 in six complete years.

Linnen says he’s had a chance to have lunch with a couple of players and is excited to learn the system when he gets on campus. He noted that even though basketball is just playing basketball, there will always be things to learn.

Simpson is a team similar to Lake Mills, fast pace, high intensity, and likes to shoot the ‘three’. Linnen will join Clarion’s Rhett Darland and Waverly’s Jack Seward, who will both be seniors next season, and former TIC East foe Matt Schubert of Rockford, who just finished his freshman season. Last year’s Simpson roster included 14 other native Iowans.