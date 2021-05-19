COVID-19 Vaccine Now Offered for Youth in Hancock County

Hancock County Health System’s Community Health (Public Health) will soon receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This will be in preparation for a new group of individuals who can recieve the vaccine according to Krista Petersen, Hancock County Health System Nurse.

Area youth ages 12 to 18 will now be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in Hancock County beginning Thursday, May 27th. People can schedule their own appointment by going to www.trustHCHS.com.

A parent or legal guardian must be present according to Petersen.

The Food and Drug Administration declared that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15.

The nation is unlikely to achieve herd immunity, when enough people in a given community have antibodies against a specific disease, until children can get vaccinated. Petersen and the county health department want to get as many area children vaccinated as possible.

While numbers of COVID-19 cases have gone down, the disease has not disappeared from our area and is still just as concerning to health experts.

HCHS Community Health’s vaccine clinics will be held at the Community Health building, which is located at 545 State Street, Garner.