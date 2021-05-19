Area Farmers See Increases in Input Pricing

Planting in the area is nearly done and farmers are not deviating much from the usual schedule according to Randy Broesder of Farmers Coop of Forest City.

There are a number of reasons for this. Many farmers did not want to change their annual rotation from corn to beans or the other way around.

Fertilizer prices are affected by a number of different factors including the manufacturing of it which has been slowed by the recent pandemic.

Farmers are now waiting on some steady and meaningful rainfall to help get the new crop going.