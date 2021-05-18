Worth County Fair Clinics Will Include Non Animal Programs

The Worth County Fair is looking to go forward in the middle of June and one of the areas of emphasis will be in non-animal competitions. County fair participants looking to get involved in this can take advantage of a clinic to be held around the first of June according to worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

The clothing selection show will offer area 4H students the opportunity to show off their tastes in clothing for area judges.

The actual judging will take place later according to Johnson.

The fair is scheduled to begin around June 11th through the 15th.