West Hancock School Plan for Summer Projects

The West Hancock Community School District will soon proudly graduate is Class of 2021, then go about the business of making improvements to the buildings. Already the high school saw tremendous and beautiful changes to it’s high school with new lockers and a commons area which was well received by students and guests alike. Superintendent Wayne Kronemann was happy with the renovations last summer.

Now the district turns its attention to the new renovations planned for this summer.

While the roof at the elementary school is important, there are other improvements that students, staff, and teachers will notice in the fall.

Kronemann said that the schools should have the improvements complete well before the beginning of the classes in the fall.