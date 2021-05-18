Waldorf football hires Riederer, promotes Chapa to full-time

Following the departure of offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Kevin Roehrich, the Waldorf football team had some holes to fill.

Waldorf football coach Will Finley says he’s excited about the potential of newly hired offensive line coach Jake Riederer. (ABOVE RIGHT)

A high school football and track and field participant from Holton, Kansas, Riederer initially went to Missouri State Unversity before transferring and playing four years at Washburn Unversity. Jake started 37 games for the Ichabods and played all interior line positions throughout his career. He participated on Team Patriots for the 2020 Dream Bowl. According to their website, “the Dream Bowl is a college football All-Star Showcase of the best FCS, D-II, and D-III players from across the country. The game and the series of events held over Martin Luther King Weekend are a celebration of the excellence, commitment, and sacrifice made by the players and their families.”

Riederer’s dad, Russ, spent 14 seasons as an NFL coach for the Bears and Packers. He started with Green Bay in 1991 before shifting to NFC North (Central) rival Chicago in 1992, where he coached for 13 years before he retired in January 2005. The Riederer family moved to Kansas, where Jake attended school.

Finley also announced that Tyler Chapa had been promoted to full-time as the Warriors recruiting coordinator; he also serves as the team’s defensive backs coach. Chapa has coached the last couple of seasons as a graduate assistant. Chapa played three seasons at Abilene Christian before finishing his career playing a final season at Doane. The Texas native served two seasons as the defensive backs and one season as running backs coach at Doane before joining the staff at Waldorf.

