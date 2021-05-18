Kanawha Receives Quotes on New Pumps for the Lift Station

The Kanawha City Council has been investigating quotes on new pumps at their lift station because of recent problems. Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek explained that the equipment is necessary.

The city is having to deal with a Notice of Violation from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources referring to a discharge from a lagoon cell caused by a piping failure.

Sobek stated that the city is working with the DNR and keeping them informed as to when the pumps will arrive and get installed. For now, part of the problem lies with the supplier.

Sobek did state that the city is working directly with the DNR to make sure all requirements are met.