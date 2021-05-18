Garner Addresses Proposed Projects

Garner receives engineering updates at every council meeting. These involve infrastructure projects in and around the city. According to City Manager Adam Kofoed, there are several projects in the works which under their current economic state, the city can address.

One of the projects will benefit downtown and access to it.

Property near the school will also be addressed that will benefit both residents and the school.

For those who enjoy a chance to get out and walk, the city has a planned opportunity here too.

According to Kofoed, those are three out of the six planned projects that the city has planned. In the last council meeting, the council and Kofoed were apprised of the status of each of these. The city will move forward with the plans and initial groundwork on each of these planned projects.