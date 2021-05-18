Eunice I. Johnson, 97, of Garner passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4 th St., Garner

with Rev. Michael Shaffer of the United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at Concord

Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel and will resume one

hour prior to services on Friday.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841

www.cataldofuneralhome.com