Chris Throne to step down as baseball coach at Lake Mills

Lake Mills Community Schools Activities Director Jim Boehmer announced last night that baseball coach Chris Throne has stepped down. Coach Throne will coach the Bulldogs in 2021 before leaving the program.

Chris has three young children, ages 8, 6, and almost 4, and says he’d like to spend more time in the summer with them.

Throne has spent nearly two decades in the Lake Mills baseball program. He started playing during his eighth-grade season; he was away for one year in college before returning as an assistant coach. After six seasons as an assistant, he took over the head job in 2018, where he has been since.

His senior season, Chris helped Lake Mills to a 24-7 overall record. He hit 10-home runs, 46-RBI, and batted .516 in 95 plate appearances. As a head coach, he’s guided the Bulldogs to a 40-28 overall record, winning the conference title in 2020 for the first time since 2001. They ended their season at the hands of Central Springs, who pulled the upset in the first round of districts.

“I appreciate all that Chris has given to the program. I will do all I can to make sure that Bulldog purple stays in his blood forever.” – Jim Boehmer, AD

Though he’s stepping away from coaching now, Throne says if the right opportunity opens in the future, he’d like to get back into coaching.

Throne and the Bulldogs are set to open their season at home against West Hancock on Monday.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians flagship station.