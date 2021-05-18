Obits

Charlotte Stohr

Charlotte Stohr, age 75, formerly of Leland and Thompson, Iowa, died on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 Wednesday, May 19, at Schott Funeral Home-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with Rev. Wayne Halvorson officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Wednesday.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa.

Char’s service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.  Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com and click on Charlotte’s page.  Find the tab towards the top that says “Tribute Wall” to locate the link.

Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association www.heart.org or to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org

