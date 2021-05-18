Area Rainfall Slowing Crop Growth

Area farmers are beginning to get very concerned about the current state of rainfall in the area. According to Randy Broesder of the Farmers Coop in Forest City, farmers are nearly done with the planting.

The area has received .85 of an inch of precipitation for the month of May. The normal amount received this time of year is 3.89 inches. By comparison, the Ft. Dodge area has received .6 of an inch of precipitation when they normally receive 3.72 inches. The Estherville area has received 1.87 inches of rain when they would normally have 3.55 inches. Mason City has had .73 of an inch of precipitation and they would normally have 3.91 inches.

Broesder described the situation as,

Another factor has been the unseasonably cool weather we are having currently. The area just climbed into the 70’s for highs, but this is well after the beans have been planted.

The forecast is calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, but it may not be enough to make up the spring drought numbers that area has seen so far.