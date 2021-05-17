Shelby Sue Conner, 83, of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, IA. A public visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 3-4:30 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Interment will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Shelby “Sue” Conner’s name may wish to consider: Community Crisis Services & Food Bank, 1121 So. Gilbert Ct., Iowa City, IA , United Methodist Church, Belmond, IA, Belmond Hospital Foundation, or to the family.

Shelby Sue Sellers, the daughter of Dutch and Evelyn (Stone) Sellers, was born December 5, 1937, in Shattuck, OK. Early on Shelby Sue was raised in Texas. She later attended and graduated from high school in Denver, CO. Shen then moved to he Midwest. After raising her family, Sue went back to school to become a Registered Nurse. She started her career at the Belmond Hospital and retired from the University of Iowa Hospital in 2008.

After retirement Sue enjoyed traveling with friends with one of her trips being to Ireland. She also dedicated her time volunteering at the Community Crisis Services & Food Bank of Iowa City. Sue moved to Belmond in 2015 to be closer to family and friends.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 66 years where she served in different chapters of the chapters she belong to. Sue was always ready to go “antiquing” and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. She was also trues ISU Cyclone Fan! She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids in Iowa and Minnesota.

In addition to her nursing career, Sue had also been a secretary for Belmond Guidance Counselor for many years and was an EMT with the Belmond Ambulance Crew.

Those who had the privilege of crossing in her life pathways will remember Sue as a lady who loved her family, was a consumate caregiver to others, and was always moving forward to the next chapter of life with zest and ambition. She was a lady of elegance, friendly and happy in demeanor.

Her memory will continue in the heart s and minds of her surviving daughters: Jeri Lee (Steve) Been, Clarion, IA, Lynn (Sid) Biever, Brainerd, MN, and her son Sean Conner, Kanawha, IA; grandchildren: Kevin (Allyson) Been, Travis (Kaiti) Been, Sean Biever and Casey Biever (Deceased) and great grandchildren, Natalie, Harper, and Nora Been, and Avett and Nora Been.

Sue was preceded in death by Dutch Sellers, Evelyn and Bern Trego, infant sister Adagrace Sellers, and grandson Casey Biever.

