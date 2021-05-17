Pienta Sentenced on Possession Charges

Kirstie Pienta of Tomahawk, WI, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on November 4, 2019. Pienta was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentenced not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Pienta was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Corrections. Pienta was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.