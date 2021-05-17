IGHSAU – Girls Regional First-Round Golf Results Class 2A

Forest City’s Bear Creek Golf Course was the host for the first-round regional that included Forest City, GHV, Osage, South Hardin, Denver, and New Hampton. New Hampton is the defending Class 2A state champion, and they again are in championship form.

Team Results

New Hampton 378 – Advance to the regional final

Denver 402 – Advance to the regional final

GHV 414

Osage 429

South Hardin 464

Forest City 499

Top-10 Indviuidal Results – Top six advance to the regional final

Medalist – Emma Ewert, New Hampton – 89

Runner-up Medalist – Sanja Djukic, New Hampton – 92

Third and Fourth place was decided on the handicap hole

3rd – Hailey Bahlmann, Denver – 95

4th – Dani Johnson, Osage – 95

5th – Olivia Buhr, Denver – 96

6th – Leah Hauge, Osage – 97

7th – Lydia Olson, New Hampton – 98

8th – Carli Gebel, New Hampton – 99

9th – Rylee Frayne, GHV – 100

10th – Kaira Erdman, New Hampton – 101