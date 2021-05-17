SportsUncategorized

IGHSAU – Girls Regional First-Round Golf Results Class 2A

FOREST CITY and GHV's SEASONS COME TO A CLOSE

Zarren Egesdal
    Medalist - Emma Ewert
    Runner-up Medalist - Sanja Djukic
    3rd - Hailey Bahlmann
    4th - Dani Johnson
    5th - Oliva Buhr
    6th - Leah Hauge

    Forest City’s Bear Creek Golf Course was the host for the first-round regional that included Forest City, GHV, Osage, South Hardin, Denver, and New Hampton. New Hampton is the defending Class 2A state champion, and they again are in championship form.

    Team Results 

    New Hampton 378 – Advance to the regional final

    Denver 402 – Advance to the regional final

    GHV 414

    Osage 429

    South Hardin 464

    Forest City 499

    Top-10 Indviuidal Results – Top six advance to the regional final

    Medalist – Emma Ewert, New Hampton – 89

     

    Runner-up Medalist – Sanja Djukic, New Hampton – 92

    Third and Fourth place was decided on the handicap hole 

    3rd – Hailey Bahlmann, Denver – 95 

    4th – Dani Johnson, Osage – 95 

    5th – Olivia Buhr, Denver – 96

    6th – Leah Hauge, Osage – 97

    7th – Lydia Olson, New Hampton – 98

    8th – Carli Gebel, New Hampton – 99

    9th – Rylee Frayne, GHV – 100

    10th – Kaira Erdman, New Hampton – 101

     

