IGHSAU – Girls Regional First-Round Golf Results Class 2A
FOREST CITY and GHV's SEASONS COME TO A CLOSE
Forest City’s Bear Creek Golf Course was the host for the first-round regional that included Forest City, GHV, Osage, South Hardin, Denver, and New Hampton. New Hampton is the defending Class 2A state champion, and they again are in championship form.
Team Results
New Hampton 378 – Advance to the regional final
Denver 402 – Advance to the regional final
GHV 414
Osage 429
South Hardin 464
Forest City 499
Top-10 Indviuidal Results – Top six advance to the regional final
Medalist – Emma Ewert, New Hampton – 89
Runner-up Medalist – Sanja Djukic, New Hampton – 92
Third and Fourth place was decided on the handicap hole
3rd – Hailey Bahlmann, Denver – 95
4th – Dani Johnson, Osage – 95
5th – Olivia Buhr, Denver – 96
6th – Leah Hauge, Osage – 97
7th – Lydia Olson, New Hampton – 98
8th – Carli Gebel, New Hampton – 99
9th – Rylee Frayne, GHV – 100
10th – Kaira Erdman, New Hampton – 101