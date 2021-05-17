IGHSAU – Girls Regional First-Round Golf Results Class 1A

Rice Lake Golf and Country Club was the host of the local Class 1A Regional first-round. It was the Bishop-Garrigan show, as five Golden Bears finished in the top six.

Team Results – Top two teams advance

1 Bishop Garrigan 345

2 Newman Catholic 394

3 North Union 403

4 Lake Mills 436

5 Northwood-Kensett 463

6 West Fork 478

7 North Iowa 505

8 Rockford 560

Top -10 individual results – Top six advance

Medalist – Kelly Baade Bishop Garrigan 83

Runner-up – Annie Burns Bishop Garrigan 84

3rd – Anna Berke Bishop Garrigan 84

4th – Emma Weiner Newman Catholic 92

5th – Ava Eisenbarth Bishop Garrigan 94

6th – Avery Lichter Bishop Garrigan 94

7th – Emma Davidson Northwood-Kensett 96

8th – Vanessa Von Bank North Union 98

8th – Ellie Determan Newman Catholic 98

10th – MaKenna Hanson Lake Mills 100

10th – Olivia Von Bank North Union 100