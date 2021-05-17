IGHSAU – Girls Regional First-Round Golf Results Class 1A
LAKE MILLS, NORTH IOWA, NORTH UNION, AND NORTHWOOD-KENSETT ALL END THEIR SEASONS
Rice Lake Golf and Country Club was the host of the local Class 1A Regional first-round. It was the Bishop-Garrigan show, as five Golden Bears finished in the top six.
Team Results – Top two teams advance
1 Bishop Garrigan 345
2 Newman Catholic 394
3 North Union 403
4 Lake Mills 436
5 Northwood-Kensett 463
6 West Fork 478
7 North Iowa 505
8 Rockford 560
Top -10 individual results – Top six advance
Medalist – Kelly Baade Bishop Garrigan 83
Runner-up – Annie Burns Bishop Garrigan 84
3rd – Anna Berke Bishop Garrigan 84
4th – Emma Weiner Newman Catholic 92
5th – Ava Eisenbarth Bishop Garrigan 94
6th – Avery Lichter Bishop Garrigan 94
7th – Emma Davidson Northwood-Kensett 96
8th – Vanessa Von Bank North Union 98
8th – Ellie Determan Newman Catholic 98
10th – MaKenna Hanson Lake Mills 100
10th – Olivia Von Bank North Union 100