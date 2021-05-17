High School Golf – Boys Sectional Results Class 2A

The high school boys’ golf postseason started on Friday with most of our local teams in Clarion. The top-2 teams and top-2 individuals from teams that didn’t finish in the top-2 advanced to districts. Lake Mills dominated the day, winning the meet by 16 strokes over Osage. The full results from Friday can be found below.

Teams – The bold teams advance to districts.

Lake Mills 318

Osage 334

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 365

GHV 366

Belmond-Klemme 3775

Forest City 391

Individual Results – All advance to districts.

Medalist – Bennett Berger, Lake Mills 72

Runner-up Medalist – Sam Wood, GHV 76

3rd – Casey Hanson, Lake Mills 80

4th – Garrett Ham, Lake Mills 80

Adv. – Elic Fjetland, Clarion-Gold-Field-Dows

Individuals per team – athletes in BOLD advance to districts.

Forest City

Fr. Jack Harms – 95

Sr. Elijah Alsop – 101

Jr. Will Heidemann – 90

Fr. Tommy Miller – 108

Sr. Caleb Johnson – 105

Sr. Jaydon Kendall – 107

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Jr. Sam Wood – 76

Sr. Eric Heitland – 101

Jr. Braden Renner – 95

Jr. Ashton Strom – 103

Fr. Braxton Moretz – 94

Fr. Broday Fryane – 111

Lake Mills

Jr. Bennett Berger – 72

Sr. Casey Hanson – 80

Fr. Garrett Ham – 80

Sr. Peyton Severson – 91

So. Denton Kingland – 86

So. Kinser Hanson – 106

Osage

So. Leo Klapperich – 84

Sr. Shawn Eichmeier – 81

Sr. Spencer Krabbe – 95

So. Bodie Goddard – 85

Jr. Jayden Scharper – 84

Fr. Nolan Heard – 93

Belmond-Klemme

Sr. Cayden Christenson – 87

Sr. Jordan Meyer – 86

Fr. Ashton Willms – 88

So. Andrew Lamphers Hill – 114

So. Hutch McMurry – 122

Central Springs

So. Edric Coleman – 106