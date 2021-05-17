High School Golf – Boys Sectional Results Class 2A
The high school boys’ golf postseason started on Friday with most of our local teams in Clarion. The top-2 teams and top-2 individuals from teams that didn’t finish in the top-2 advanced to districts. Lake Mills dominated the day, winning the meet by 16 strokes over Osage. The full results from Friday can be found below.
Teams – The bold teams advance to districts.
Lake Mills 318
Osage 334
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 365
GHV 366
Belmond-Klemme 3775
Forest City 391
Individual Results – All advance to districts.
Medalist – Bennett Berger, Lake Mills 72
Runner-up Medalist – Sam Wood, GHV 76
3rd – Casey Hanson, Lake Mills 80
4th – Garrett Ham, Lake Mills 80
Adv. – Elic Fjetland, Clarion-Gold-Field-Dows
Individuals per team – athletes in BOLD advance to districts.
Forest City
Fr. Jack Harms – 95
Sr. Elijah Alsop – 101
Jr. Will Heidemann – 90
Fr. Tommy Miller – 108
Sr. Caleb Johnson – 105
Sr. Jaydon Kendall – 107
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jr. Sam Wood – 76
Sr. Eric Heitland – 101
Jr. Braden Renner – 95
Jr. Ashton Strom – 103
Fr. Braxton Moretz – 94
Fr. Broday Fryane – 111
Lake Mills
Jr. Bennett Berger – 72
Sr. Casey Hanson – 80
Fr. Garrett Ham – 80
Sr. Peyton Severson – 91
So. Denton Kingland – 86
So. Kinser Hanson – 106
Osage
So. Leo Klapperich – 84
Sr. Shawn Eichmeier – 81
Sr. Spencer Krabbe – 95
So. Bodie Goddard – 85
Jr. Jayden Scharper – 84
Fr. Nolan Heard – 93
Belmond-Klemme
Sr. Cayden Christenson – 87
Sr. Jordan Meyer – 86
Fr. Ashton Willms – 88
So. Andrew Lamphers Hill – 114
So. Hutch McMurry – 122
Central Springs
So. Edric Coleman – 106