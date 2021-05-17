AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Council Considers Building Issue

Shed appears to be too close to the road.

The Garner City Council was asked to consider a situation on private property involving a shed. The building had a history that now affects the current property owner according to Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

Allegedly, the previous owner submitted that the building  was six feet off the property line. Kofoed explained that there now appeared to be a need to possibly move it.

Originally, the city wanted the shed moved in 90 days. However, Kofoed, two councilmen, and Garner public works investigated the situation and realized that there were extenuating circumstances that need to be addressed.

 

 

