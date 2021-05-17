Braun & Grassley Call for Oversight on FEMA COVID Funeral Assistance Program

Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) have sent a letter to Michael Horowitz, Chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, calling for oversight of FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Program.

The senators wrote in the letter that they are “concerned that the lack of congressional direction under this program, the high payment amounts of up to $35,500 per applicant, and the resulting guidance issued by FEMA will result in the Program being one rampant with fraud.”

Among the reasons for concern cited by the senators:

The Frequently-Asked-Questions section of the FEMA website provides guidance on how to amend a death certificate if “[t]he death certificate doesn’t attribute the death to COVID-19;”

FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Program eligibility criteria issued on April 14 stated there is no requirement for the decedent to have been a U.S. citizen;

On the first day, FEMA’s call center received over one million calls. When compared to the number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19, the level of interest in this program, when paired with the broad eligibility criteria and high payment amounts, is an indication the Program may be ripe for fraud.

Braun and Grassley are calling for an audit of the FEMA Funeral Assistance Program. Specifically, they ask for a report on: