Wright County Board to Review Drainage and Roads

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet in Clarion at the Wright County Courthouse beginning at 9am to first hear from the Wright County Emergency Operations Center. The discussion will center on the current state of COVID-19 vaccinations and infections in the county. Discussion may go so far as to map out the next courses of action in getting more vaccinations done.

The board will receive and act on the drainage District assessments. These will be spread out over 10, 15, or 20 years. The board will review the best course of action to take.

Adam Clemons, Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer, will give an update on the current state of secondary roads in the county. He may cover any new or existing projects now and in the future. He will also present an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 Iowa Department of Transportation Secondary Road budget.

Along that same line, the board will hold a budget amendment hearing on a resolution outlining the appropriation of money to various departments within the county. The amounts and which departments will be receiving these monies was not disclosed.