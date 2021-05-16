Worth Board to Review Urban Renewal

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will take on a number of issues and appointments in their meeting on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am in Northwood.

The board will hear from Richard Brumm, Worth County Secondary Roads Engineer on the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will discuss road maintenance and present a final payment voucher on a bridge project that has been completed.

The board will hear about several drainage projects that are ongoing or planned for the future. They will also address any drainage claims presented to the county.

The board will need to make several board appointments to the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority and then discuss the Safety Committee.

A final retainage payment will need to be approved for the I-35 / Highway 105 business subdivision project. Work has been done on the subdivision, but still more remains.

At 9:10am, the board will get a zoning wide update from Zoning Commission member Jeff Gorball. The report may review any changes that may need to be made now or in the future. This will be followed by a discussion on Tax Increment Financing and an amendment to the Urban Renewal Plan and Map. Robert Josten is expected to give that presentation to the board.