Henrickson Sentenced on Possession Charges

AJ Taylor
May 14, 2021

Roger Henrickson pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on October 1, 2020. Henrickson was sentenced to an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Henrickson was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  Henrickson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

 

