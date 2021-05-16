Hancock County Board to Review Repairs and Drainage Issues

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold their weekly meeting on Monday beginning at 9am. The discussion will first center on a public hearing for a construction permit to increase the number of hogs in a swine confinement in section 30 of the Orthel Township. Jim Otis has applied for the permit. The public, particularly the neighboring farms are invited to express their opinion on the issue in person or by calling : +1 (872) 240-3212

Access Code: 576-216-877. After the hearing, the board may act on the application by Otis.

The board will then hold another public hearing, this time on the Hancock County budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21. Again the public is invited to give their opinion on it. The board may go ahead and adopt the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The board will then review a number of items dealing with the repairs to the courthouse. These include the placement of a generator, fuels tanks, landscaping in front of the Law Enforcement Center (LEC), security doors and the elevator to the LEC, and other issues.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will report on the state of secondary roads and ask that the board adopt the Hancock County Policy on Crossing Hancock County Secondary Roads with Drainage Tile Resolution.

He will also forward a contract for discussion with Atura Architecture for a Secondary Roads Maintenance Building design. The board may act on the contract or table it for future consideration.