Train Derailment Leads to Civil Emergency

Authorities in Freeborn County have issued a civil emergency until 9:30pm due to a 50 car Union Pacific train derailment in Albert Lea. The train came off the tracks around 1:30pm near the 1300 block of Eastgate Road with 28 cars off of or partially on the tracks. The rest remained on the tracks. The reason for the shelter in place civil emergency notification was because there was an unknown hazardous material onboard. The material was leaking from one of the derailed cars. Residents were asked to avoid Ulsted and Hawthorn Streets while cleanup work was being done.

Authorities told KIOW News that the Rochester HazMat team was on the scene and containing the material. A state chemical response team with the Rochester Fire Department is also on scene assisting with the clean up.

Authorities are not sure what caused the derailment and are investigating. There are no injuries at this time.

The police and fire departments from Albert Lea were also on the scene along with the Freeborn County Emergency Management, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Residents in and around Goose Lake were asked to stay in their homes as a precaution since they are in the immediate vicinity of the train derailment.