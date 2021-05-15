North Iowa Outdoors: New Educational Series Will Profile 12 Unique Wetlands in Iowa

Iowa State University Extension has announced a program that will virtually explore twelve unique wetlands in Iowa and learn a few things about wetland ecology and management along the way. The webinar series will kick off on the evening of May 25th with an introduction to the series and to wetlands.

“Profiles in the Wonders of Iowa’s Wetlands” will feature 12 in-depth educational videos highlighting the diversity and benefits of wetland ecosystems throughout the state. The videos are being developed by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Nutrient Research Center.

A webinar on Tuesday, May 25, at 7-8 p.m., kicks off the series during American Wetlands Month. The webinar will introduce the project and give an overview of Iowa wetland types, their functions and ecology, and the beneficial goods and services they can provide.

Register to participate in the free virtual program at: https://iastate.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tJMldu6srzIjHNflxREBIs4mqTnIdf N7x9Sy. The webinar will be recorded and available for later viewing.