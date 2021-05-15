Conservation Decisions Is the Topic of Iowa Learning Farms Webinar

Learn what impacts farmer decision-making when it comes to conservation practice adoption during the Iowa Learning Farms webinar at noon on Wednesday, May 19.

Linda S. Prokopy, professor and department head in horticulture and landscape architecture at Purdue University, will provide an overview of 35 years of research in the U.S. that has focused on farmer decision making. Prokopy will incorporate findings from her own research and will discuss the role of rented lands, trusted advisers and practice characteristics in influencing the decision to adopt conservation practices.

“Understanding drivers of conservation practice adoption can inform outreach and communication strategies for conservation professionals,” Prokopy said. “Decision-making is complex but understanding theories of change can help improve outreach and adoption.”

Prokopy is a natural resource social scientist with expertise in understanding farmer decision making around conservation.

The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available online.

A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for, for those who are able to participate in the live webinar. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.