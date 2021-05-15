Area Pharmacies are Now Part of the Vaccination Drive

Amid lagging demand, area officials are encouraging anyone who’s eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Community pharmacies like Hy-Vee in Garner and Forest City along with Miller Pharmacy in Forest City hope their connection with local residents will convince those on the fence to sign up.

Governor Kim Reynolds said the state has had to reduce requests for vaccine shipments as area counties like Hancock, Winnebago, Worth, and Kossuth decline them. Now almost 80 of the 99 counties are reducing or declining the vaccine.

Lindsey Ludwig, executive director of the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, which works with independent pharmacies and smaller chains, said the slower pace isn’t only because some people refuse to get a vaccination.

She added some farmers, busy with spring planting, might want to get a vaccination but can’t right now.

For those who want more assurance about vaccine safety, Ludwig said local pharmacists and providers have accurate information. A number of locations in her group’s network are expanding vaccination clinic hours to meet more flexible scheduling needs.

State health officials are no longer advising those who had their first shot to go back to the same location for the second one. They’re free to take their vaccination card to and pharmacy or provider.

Ludwig hopes moves like this will boost demand, like the state saw earlier this year.

The network has more than 120 pharmacies in Iowa providing shots. Meanwhile, groups like AARP Iowa said getting vaccinated is still a crucial step to protect vulnerable populations, such as people over age 50.

Area residents who don’t have access to or don’t use a computer can call 211 and work with a vaccine navigator to schedule an appointment.