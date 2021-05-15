Saturday Morning Fishing Report: area Fishing Remains Fair

Water temperatures and weekend weather will play big factors in the success of area anglers. Showers are forecast again for Saturday and water temperatures are in the mid to upper 50’s. This means that most fishing sites locally are reporting.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows on a small jig fished under a bobber along shore with structure.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is around 60 degrees with about 2 feet of water clarity. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie fishing has been productive. Use a small bare jig or a jig with a small minnow or piece of crawler in Town Bay around the fish house, along Ice House Point and in the marina. Fish are 8-12 inches. Bluegill – Slow. Walleye – Fair: A recent survey showed adult walleye in near-shore areas. Fish from shore with a twister or a leach or minnow fished under a bobber along Ice House Point shoreline, the north shore picnic area, or the east end near the outlet structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a small jig and minnow or piece of crawler fished under a bobber. Anglers are having luck fishing around the fish house in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water levels remain about 3 feet low. The west ramp is best option for launching a boat with the low water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use crawlers or minnows on a jig near shore in 5-10 feet of water. Some sorting is needed. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie are near shore. Use a bare tube jig or a small jig and minnow fished under a bobber near shore. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass anglers are doing well along shore and structure.

North Twin Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie have moved close to shore. Try a tube jig or a minnow fished on a small jig under a bobber along shore and docks. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish for catfish along shore with cut bait or crawlers fished on the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Fish from shore using a leech or minnow fished under a bobber.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are around 60 degrees. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a tube jig or a jig and small minnow under a bobber near shore. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch along shore using minnows fished on a jig. Fish are 8-11 inches. Some sorting is needed. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use cut bait or dipped catfish baits fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing has been fair to good in the main lake and along shore, especially during late evening and low light conditions. Anglers have had luck throwing crankbaits as well as twisters. Also try a minnow or leech fished under a bobber from shore.

Water temperatures are around 60 degrees in most district lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small minnow fished near down trees. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a tube jig. Bluegill – Slow.

Bluebill Lake

Crappies are biting on minnows fished off the jetty.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 50’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish open pockets in the rushes. The bite will get better as the water warms. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or crawler fished near vegetation and rocky habitat. Shore anglers are having some success fishing from docks. Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Bass – Fair: Shore anglers are having some success fishing from the jetties and docks. The bite at the Island is picking up; best bite is at first light. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler in open areas of vegetation. White Bass – Slow.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small minnow fished near woody habitat. Bluegill – Slow: Try a piece of crawler fished under a bobber near the vegetation edge. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lower Pine Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use dark colored plastics fished around vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of crawler fished near vegetation.

Upper Pine Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small minnow fished near woody habitat. Bluegill – Slow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The current water temperature is 56 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing close to some docks/hoists. Bluegill – Fair.

Lost Island Lake

Anglers have had consistent success with yellow perch and a few other species this spring. Yellow Perch – Good. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little movement around the lake.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is open. Perch and panfish are slowly making their way in shallower, making shoreline and dock fishing more promising. The water temperature is 530 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 54 degrees. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

The walleye season is open. All courtesy docks should be in place. The extended forecast calls for varying temperatures with highs in the 50’s to 60’s. Lake levels are currently lower, making navigation and launching more difficult. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Minimal boating activity due to low water levels. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use dead chubs or worms fished on the stream bottom along rocky shorelines and stump fields. Walleye – Slow: Use a bladed spinnerbait or jig tipped with minnow.

Decorah District Streams

Trout streams are low with excellent clarity. Catchable trout stream stocking is in full swing. All catchable trout stockings will be unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. A stocking calendar will not be available this year. Hatchery grounds are open. Please observe social distancing and mask rules when visiting hatchery grounds. Fourth season turkey hunting is open – ending May 16; wear bright clothing when fishing. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Best bite is on cloudy days with excellent water clarity. Use light weight spinning rod and reels. Try a small hook or light jig head with cheese worms or plastic tail. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water from rainfall will spur a brownie bite. Try pheasant tail nymphs with a small midge or scud dropper fished along edges of a weed bed, ledges and heads of pools. Brook Trout – Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access; learn more on our Trout Fishing webpage. Excellent hatches of blue-winged olives caddis flies midges and stoneflies. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.

Lake Hendricks

Hit and miss fish activity. Lake levels are dropping. Water clarity is excellent. Fish activity is improving as water warms. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber about a foot off the bottom fished along rocky shores and near structure. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a minnow or small spinnerbait fished near brush piles or drop-offs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a small spinner or crankbait fished near drop-offs or other structure.

Lake Meyer

Water levels are falling with lack of rain. Water clarity is excellent. Best bite is overcast days or early morning or late afternoon. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of waxworm or minnow fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a jerk or crankbait fished along brush pile or rocky structure.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are low with good clarity. Water temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50’s. White Sucker – Good: Use a worm fished on the stream bottom. Walleye – Fair: Find fish in eddies and runs; use crank and spinnerbaits. Smallmouth Bass – Slow.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels remain low with excellent clarity. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs; use crank or spinnerbaits. White Sucker – Excellent: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.

Volga Lake

Lake levels are falling with lack of rain. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperatures are slowly warming to the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Best catfishing lake around. Try several worms or chunk of dead chub fished on the lake bottom near stumps or other habitat. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of worm fished under a bobber about a foot off the bottom along the rocky shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a spinner or crankbait fished near the brush piles or rocky shorelines.

All area rivers and streams remain low with good to excellent clarity. Chance of showers through the weekend with temperatures in the 60’s to 40’s. Fish activity should pick up as the water warms. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Brinker Lake

Northern Pike – Good: Anglers are catching northern pike. Cast spinnerbaits for good northern pike action.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappie. Try colored tube jigs or crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished off of the dam and jetties.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching channel catfish. Use nightcrawlers, cut baits or stink baits fished on the bottom.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth bass. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Concentrate on pools and current breaks. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast jigs, spinnerbaits or crankbaits

Interior rivers are low and providing fair to good angling opportunities for smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish. Rivers should be in good condition for the upcoming weekend. Lakes are starting to produce some crappie. Trout streams are in excellent condition and providing some insect hatches with the warmer weather. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops. All field stations and fish hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing water level is 7.9 feet and expected to remain stable. Water temperature is near 59 degrees. Yellow Perch – Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Good: Pike fishing has picked up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Walleye – Good: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 615.3 feet and is expected to remain stable this week. Water temperature is 61 degrees at Lynxville dam. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Walleye – Fair: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Good: Pike fishing has picked up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons fish along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 7.0 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to remain stable this week. Water temperature is 55 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Walleye – Fair: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with a jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Good: Pike fishing has picked up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons fished along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to recede slightly this week and stabilize. Water clarity is good with temperatures near 60 degrees this week. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 7.1 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.0 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 63 degrees. Water clarity is good, but lots of flowing algae is liniting fishing at times. Walleye – Slow: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Largemouth Bass – Good: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits along vegetation lines in the backwater areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills. Channel Catfish – Good: The catfishing has started on the Mississippi with most anglers using worms or cut bait. Bluegill – Good: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. These fish are excellent fighting fish. Black Crappie – Slow: The cool weather set back the crappie movement into the shallow waters to spawn. Expect them to move into shallows this upcoming week.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 7.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 63 degrees in main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye – Slow: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike – Good: Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Bluegill – Excellent: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week’s cool temperatures. Expect crappie to move into the shallows this week if temperatures warm. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and is 7.4 feet, 10.8 feet at Camanche and 6.0 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 63 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Paddlefish – No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye – Slow: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike – Good: Pike are being caught in backwater areas such as the Rock Creek complex near Camanche. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when fishing for bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use worms and cut bait along the banks and boat ramp access areas. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Bluegill – Excellent: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie – No Report: Expect crappies to move back in the shallows very soon, especially when night temperatures warm up a bit.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 7.9 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is near 63 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – Good: Cut shad bait works best for early season catfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig.

Water temperature is in the lower 60’s in the main channel. Water clarity is good. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperatures are 60-61 degrees. Water clarity is fair after 3+ inches of rain last weekend. Black Crappie – Good: Work the shallow water in the bays on the north side where the water is a little warmer from the sun. Largemouth Bass – Work the shallows on the north side for the feeding bass on a nice sunny day. Males are moving in shallow to set up nesting territories. Bluegill – Fair: Few reports on bluegills; they should be moving in shallow, especially the males.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River has almost recovered from the water level jump caused by the last weekend’s rains. Water temperature is just under 60 degrees. Channel Catfish – Fair: Not a lot of fishing activity out on the river. With the forecast rains over the next week, fishing the mouths of the feeder streams would be a good place to start.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature on Monday (5/10) was 60 degrees. Water clarity is 9 feet with 1 inch of rain last weekend. The curly leaf pondweed is getting tall. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing is picking up with more fish (males) moving in to set up territories to build nests. Black Crappie – Good: Most crappies have moved back out to deeper (8-10 feet) water. They should come in shallow on a warmer day with some sun. Bluegill – Fair: Start looking at the spawning beds and in the holes in the weed beds for males to move in to set up territories.

Lake Darling

The water temperature was 59-60 degrees on Wednesday (5/12) morning. The water clarity in the lake is about 24 inches because of the heavy rains last weekend (2.5 inches). Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most females are hanging out in deeper water with the cool weather. Males are in shallower picking out spots to nest. Black Crappie – Good: Bigger crappies are hanging out in 6 to 8 feet of water over the rock piles. Lots of smaller fish and some of the males (9-10 inches) are in shallow. None are spawning yet. Bluegill – Good: Male bluegills are moving into the shallows to pick out spots to nest.

Lost Grove Lake

A forecast for lighter winds should allow anglers to get back out on the fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass have moved in shallow to feed and set up territories for nesting. Work bays more open to the sun as the bass look for warmer water. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie fishing is picking up; need to warm the water up to trigger the spawn.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River is still falling after last weekend’s heavy rains. It’s about a foot higher than it was before the rains. Channel Catfish – Fair: Not a lot of boats out lately. Try nightcrawlers around the feeder streams like Honey Creek and Dutch Creek where some of the heavier rains hit.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait.

Lake Miami

Bluegills and crappies will start to move shallow as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas along the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Keep moving until you find active fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fishing along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Target largemouth bass with spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around the submerged structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jig and minnows around the submerged structure.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 906.00 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Water temperatures range from 55-60 degrees. depending on location. Prairie Ridge and Island View Middle boat ramps are closed, but will open by May 15. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target windblown shorelines with shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie – Slow: Try minnows over brush piles or rock piles in 10-15 feet of water. Crappie should move shallow as the water warms.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas along the shorelines and the dam. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Try jigging or trolling minnows from the marina around to the beach, the East Boat Ramp bay and the West Boat Ramp bay. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn will be starting with the return of warmer weather during the third week in May. Catch crappies beginning to move shallow with live minnows under a float fished near rock and wood.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Largemouth Bass – Good: Farm ponds and community ponds have warmed quickly compared to larger lakes. Catch largemouth bass casting slowly retrieved spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft plastics. Catch bluegills and crappies on live bait under bobbers or slowly retrieve jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes below the dams from Saylorville to below Red Rock casting jigs tipped with twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass below the dams casting shad and shiner imitating plastics or jigs tipped with shiners.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try live minnows fished near submerged trees.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: Cast plastics near rock, rip-rap and wood in coves off the main lake and Whitebreast arm.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Cast jigs or live minnows under a bobber near wood and rock habitat near shore.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a good population of channel catfish and offers a chance to catch a trophy-size catfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides fished on wind-blown shorelines. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappies around the jetties and along the dam. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.

Lake Anita

Black crappie are starting to spawn on the underwater reefs and jetties in the lake. Water temperatures have fallen this week and slowed the crappie bite. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast small jigs around rocky shorelines to find spawning crappie. Sorting is needed as there is a large year class of 6-inch crappies in the lake this year. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills around the reefs and on the rockpiles out from the campground. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles.

Lake Manawa

Manawa is a good destination for spring catfish. Crappie bite has slowed a bit with cooler temperatures, but you can still catch them in the canals. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding. Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides. Black Crappie – Fair: Target black crappies in the canals this week. White Crappie – Fair: Cast minnows under a bobber in the canals and on the lake side.

Littlefield Lake

DNR fishery staff did an electrofishing survey on Littlefield this spring. Numerous largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie were sampled. Restocking of these species will not be needed. Channel catfish will be restocked this fall. Channel Catfish – No Report: Winterkill removed most of the channel catfish in Littlefield. Bluegill – Slow: The bluegills in the DNR survey looked good and averaged 8.5-inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The black crappies were 10- to 12-inches in the survey. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie – Fair: Black crappies are spawning on the reefs and along the dam. Cool temperatures have slowed the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are being caught in tree piles casting nightcrawlers under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching bass in the tree piles.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is excellent. Bluegill – Fair: Jump from one tree pile to the next searching for bluegill. Fish average 8.5-inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish along rocky shorelines and around underwater reefs to find spawning crappies. Largemouth Bass – Good: Fish around the cedar tree piles using a slow presentation.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch 8- to 10-inch crappie with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas or the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas for largemouth bass up to 21-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties.

Lake Icaria

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with jigs fished along the fish mounds. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch crappie up to 11-inches.

Little River Watershed Lake

Courtesy docks are in at main ramp and bait shop ramp. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished along the fishing jetties or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished along the fishing jetties.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished on the roadbed or main lake points for walleye of all sizes. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along rocky shoreline areas or cedar tree brush piles.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky areas.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the upper 50s to low 60s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108