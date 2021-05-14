Mask Requirements Change at West Hancock Schools

On Thursday, West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kronemann was informed of two cases of COVID-19 at the high school. Immediately, the district began to quarantine students who may have had exposure.

On Friday afternoon, Kronemann was informed of a different set of rules now in place. He notified all parents and guardians of students in the district of the changes in a notice sent out to everyone.

“It is so amazing how 24 hours can change life so drastically. To get to the point , I just received notice from the state that there is no more quarantining for those that have exposure to a person with a positive COVID test. The only reason people would have to quarantine is if they have COVID symptoms or have a positive test. So, starting Monday the students that were quarantined this week can return to school except for those that tested positive. There are no more mask requirements in our school system unless you or your children want to.”

As a result, students in the district will not have to mask up as a protection measure unless they feel more comfortable doing so through the end of the school year.