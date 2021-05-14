Sports

High School Track and Field – Running list of local automatic state qualifiers

THIS LIST WILL UPDATE AS MORE INFORMATION IS REPORTED

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal26 mins agoLast Updated: May 14, 2021

Boys Events

3200m

Joey Hovinga – Forest City

Bryce McDonough – Central Springs

1600m

Joey Hovinga – Forest City

Bryce McDonough – Central Springs

800m 

Isaac Swenson – Belmond-Klemme

100m

Tate Sander – Belmond-Klemme

200m

Tate Sander – Belmond-Klemme

400m Hurdles 

Josiah Kliment – Northwood-Kensett

Shot put

Kaden Hagy – Forest City

High Jump

Elijah Weaver – Forest City

Sprint Medley

Belmond-Klemme in a school-record time of 1:35.88

Distance Medley

Forest City

Shuttle Hurdle 

West Hancock

4x200m

Forest City

Belmond-Klemme

4x100m 

Lake Mills

Girls Events

4×800

Forest City

4×200

Forest City

High Jump

Shae Dillavou – Forest City

Distance Medley

Forest City

400m Hurdles

Kennedy Kelly – West Hancock

 

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal26 mins agoLast Updated: May 14, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Back to top button