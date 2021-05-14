Sports
High School Track and Field – Running list of local automatic state qualifiers
THIS LIST WILL UPDATE AS MORE INFORMATION IS REPORTED
Boys Events
3200m
Joey Hovinga – Forest City
Bryce McDonough – Central Springs
1600m
Joey Hovinga – Forest City
Bryce McDonough – Central Springs
800m
Isaac Swenson – Belmond-Klemme
100m
Tate Sander – Belmond-Klemme
200m
Tate Sander – Belmond-Klemme
400m Hurdles
Josiah Kliment – Northwood-Kensett
Shot put
Kaden Hagy – Forest City
High Jump
Elijah Weaver – Forest City
Sprint Medley
Belmond-Klemme in a school-record time of 1:35.88
Distance Medley
Forest City
Shuttle Hurdle
West Hancock
4x200m
Forest City
Belmond-Klemme
4x100m
Lake Mills
Girls Events
4×800
Forest City
4×200
Forest City
High Jump
Shae Dillavou – Forest City
Distance Medley
Forest City
400m Hurdles
Kennedy Kelly – West Hancock