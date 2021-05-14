High School Track and Field – Official 2021 Iowa High School State Track Qualifiers

*Audio interviews with runners and throws whose name is above the audio clip.

These athletes and events will take place in the 2021 Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships. The state meet will take place May 20-22 at Drake University in Des Moines. KIOW/KHAM and our Coloff Media partners will bring you coverage throughout the event.

(Athlete, School, Grade, Class – Seed)

Boys Events

3200m

Bryce McDonough – Central Springs, JR, 2A – #10

Joey Hovinga – Forest City, JR 2A – #13

1600m

Joey Hovinga – Forest City, JR, 2A – #13

Bryce McDonough – Central Springs, JR, 2A – #15

800m

Isaac Swenson – Belmond-Klemme, SO, 2A – #6

100m

Tate Sander – Belmond-Klemme, JR, 2A – #9

Bryer Prochniak – North Union, SO, 1A – #7

200m

Tate Sander – Belmond-Klemme, JR, 2A – #5

Bryer Prochniak – North Union, SO, 1A – #6

110m Hurdles

Elijah Weaver – Forest City, SR, 2A – #18

400m Hurdles

Josiah Kliment – Northwood-Kensett, JR, 1A – #11

Shot put

Kaden Hagy – Forest City, SR, 2A – #2

High Jump

Elijah Weaver – Forest City, SR, 2A – #6

Carter Anderson – North Union, SR, 1A – #13

Long Jump

Logan Sabin – North Iowa, JR, 1A – #8

Shuttle Hurdle

West Hancock, 1A #13

Lake Mills, 1A #15

Northwood-Kensett, 1A #19

Central Springs, 2A #5

4x100m

Lake Mills, 1A #19

Central Springs, 2A #19

4x200m

Belmond-Klemme, 2A #12

Forest City, 2A #21

4X400

Central Springs, 2A #21

4×800

Lake Mills, 1A #16

Forest City, 2A #15

Sprint Medley

Belmond-Klemme in a school-record time of 1:35.88. 2A #4

Forest City, 2A #14

Distance Medley

Forest City, 2A #4

Belmond-Klemme, 2A #11

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 2A #17

Central Springs, 2A #21

Girls Events

400m

Gretta Gouge – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, FR, 2A – #22

Carly Hengesteg – Northwood-Kensett, JR, 2A – #22

1500m

Lilian Nelson Forest City, SO, 2A – #4 (Three of the top-4 times came out of Hudson Regional)

100m Hurdles

Ella Stene – LAKE MILLS, SO, 1A – #6

Anna Longhenry – NORTH UNION, JR, 1A – #4

400m Hurdles

Kennedy Kelly – West Hancock, JR, 1A – #7

Isabella Efflandt – Northwood-Kensett, SR, 1A – #15

Shuttle Hurdle

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 2A – #22

West Hancock, Britt, 1A – #8

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT, 1A – #12

4×100

Forest City, 2A – #20

Northwood-Kensett, 1A – #14

North Union, 1A – #17

4×200

Forest City, 2A – #18

CENTRAL SPRINGS, 2A – #22

BELMOND-KLEMME, 2A – #21

Lake Mills, 1A – #22

4×400

West Hancock, Britt, 1A – #22

4×800

Forest City, 2A – #12

High Jump

Shae Dillavou – Forest City, JR, 2A – #13

Sam Nielsen – North Union, JR, 1A – #9

Mallory Leerar – West Hancock, FR, 1A – #14

Discus

Abigayle Angell – Central Springs, SR, 2A – #3

Ann Horstman – West Hancock, SR, 1A – #18

Shot Put

Abigayle Angell – Central Springs, SR, 2A – #21

Leah Kramersmeier – North Iowa, JR, 1A – #10

Distance Medley

Forest City, 2A – #6