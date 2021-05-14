High School Track and Field – Official 2021 Iowa High School State Track Qualifiers
*Audio interviews with runners and throws whose name is above the audio clip.
These athletes and events will take place in the 2021 Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships. The state meet will take place May 20-22 at Drake University in Des Moines. KIOW/KHAM and our Coloff Media partners will bring you coverage throughout the event.
(Athlete, School, Grade, Class – Seed)
Boys Events
3200m
Bryce McDonough – Central Springs, JR, 2A – #10
Joey Hovinga – Forest City, JR 2A – #13
1600m
Joey Hovinga – Forest City, JR, 2A – #13
Bryce McDonough – Central Springs, JR, 2A – #15
800m
Isaac Swenson – Belmond-Klemme, SO, 2A – #6
100m
Tate Sander – Belmond-Klemme, JR, 2A – #9
Bryer Prochniak – North Union, SO, 1A – #7
200m
Tate Sander – Belmond-Klemme, JR, 2A – #5
Bryer Prochniak – North Union, SO, 1A – #6
110m Hurdles
Elijah Weaver – Forest City, SR, 2A – #18
400m Hurdles
Josiah Kliment – Northwood-Kensett, JR, 1A – #11
Shot put
Kaden Hagy – Forest City, SR, 2A – #2
High Jump
Elijah Weaver – Forest City, SR, 2A – #6
Carter Anderson – North Union, SR, 1A – #13
Long Jump
Logan Sabin – North Iowa, JR, 1A – #8
Shuttle Hurdle
West Hancock, 1A #13
Lake Mills, 1A #15
Northwood-Kensett, 1A #19
Central Springs, 2A #5
4x100m
Lake Mills, 1A #19
Central Springs, 2A #19
4x200m
Belmond-Klemme, 2A #12
Forest City, 2A #21
4X400
Central Springs, 2A #21
4×800
Lake Mills, 1A #16
Forest City, 2A #15
Sprint Medley
Belmond-Klemme in a school-record time of 1:35.88. 2A #4
Forest City, 2A #14
Distance Medley
Forest City, 2A #4
Belmond-Klemme, 2A #11
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 2A #17
Central Springs, 2A #21
Girls Events
400m
Gretta Gouge – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, FR, 2A – #22
Carly Hengesteg – Northwood-Kensett, JR, 2A – #22
1500m
Lilian Nelson Forest City, SO, 2A – #4 (Three of the top-4 times came out of Hudson Regional)
100m Hurdles
Ella Stene – LAKE MILLS, SO, 1A – #6
Anna Longhenry – NORTH UNION, JR, 1A – #4
400m Hurdles
Kennedy Kelly – West Hancock, JR, 1A – #7
Isabella Efflandt – Northwood-Kensett, SR, 1A – #15
Shuttle Hurdle
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 2A – #22
West Hancock, Britt, 1A – #8
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT, 1A – #12
4×100
Forest City, 2A – #20
Northwood-Kensett, 1A – #14
North Union, 1A – #17
4×200
Forest City, 2A – #18
CENTRAL SPRINGS, 2A – #22
BELMOND-KLEMME, 2A – #21
Lake Mills, 1A – #22
4×400
West Hancock, Britt, 1A – #22
4×800
Forest City, 2A – #12
High Jump
Shae Dillavou – Forest City, JR, 2A – #13
Sam Nielsen – North Union, JR, 1A – #9
Mallory Leerar – West Hancock, FR, 1A – #14
Discus
Abigayle Angell – Central Springs, SR, 2A – #3
Ann Horstman – West Hancock, SR, 1A – #18
Shot Put
Abigayle Angell – Central Springs, SR, 2A – #21
Leah Kramersmeier – North Iowa, JR, 1A – #10
Distance Medley
Forest City, 2A – #6