Garner Approves Children’s Program in Tourist Park

At their council meeting on Tuesday, the Garner City Council took up a request to rent Tourist Park for a children’s program over the summer. Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed explains the activity approved by the board.

The program has been highly successful in the past and provides a number of educational and fun programs over the summer for children. Kofoed stated that there were some stumbling blocks in getting the program approved.

Kofoed stated that the council was firm on making sure the requests to rent the park would be done on a case by case basis. However, the council and Kofoed were in favor of the program in the park.