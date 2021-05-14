Ernst: It’s Time For Us to Get Americans Back to Work and Our Country Running Again.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a senior member of the Senate Small Business Committee, today noted that—thanks to Operation Warp Speed—people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, and kids are going back to school. Ernst stated, however, that she continues to hear from employers having trouble getting folks back to work because of the enhanced federal unemployment dollars—and applauded Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for curbing this program.

Earlier this week, Ernst helped put forward a bicameral effort, the Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the additional federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them at the end of June.