Kaylee Miller officially inks with Morningside College

Forest City senior Kaylee Miller had a tough decision to make, basketball or volleyball. Miller is near the top of her class in both sports, but it was the love for volleyball and the school that made the difference.

Miller wanted to keep her options open, but after meeting with the first-year Morningside coaching staff and seeing the campus, she was hooked.

Jessica Squier is in her first year as the head coach and led the Mustangs to an 11-14 overall record, and they finished 7-9 in the GPAC. The NAIA started their volleyball season in the fall, with conference and national tournaments this spring. Morningside fell in the GPAC Tournament first round to Jamestown University, which ended their season.

Miller helped Forest City to a successful four years of volleyball, seeing the court throughout her career. Sophomore year, Miller and the Indians defeated Lake Mills to win the regular-season conference title for the first time since 1986. It was the first time in 111 conference games that Lake Mills was defeated, dating back to 2003. After falling to the Bulldogs her junior year, Forest City once again climbed to the top of the TIC West this past fall.

This past season, Miller ranked third in the conference in kills (210) and blocks (54). She also ranked second in kill efficiency (.265). She recorded 14 solo blocks, 26 ace serves, and 183 digs in 83 sets played.

Miller will have many new things coming her way besides the normal new school, new town, and high school to college jump. She will be playing volleyball for a new coach, with new teammates and different playing styles for the first time in over seven years. Fortunately, coach Squier will only be in her second year; Miller and the other new players won’t be as far behind as they would with a longer-tenured coach.

The Mustangs have three seniors on the roster and a large junior group for Miller to learn from. Last year’s roster included seven Iowans.