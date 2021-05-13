Kanawha Studies Slight Increases in Water and Sewer

The Kanawha City Council is investigating slight increases to water and sewer for city residents. The council makes these adjustments to keep up with costs of water and the sewer system. Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek explained the reasoning behind the slight increases.

Sobek stated that the reason for the minimal increase was to make it easier on residents to help lay for the associated costs.

The council has a second reading at its council meeting on Wednesday. they will have a third and final reading at their next one. Kanawha residents are welcome to attend the council meeting and learn more about the change.