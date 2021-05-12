Waldorf to host conference track meet Thursday and Friday

It’s been six years since the last time Waldorf has hosted a track meet with this kind of significance, and since their track and field program is still young compared to most, it’s only the second time ever. Ryan Flickinger is Waldorf’s associate director of athletics for recruiting and compliance.

Five other schools in the North Star Athletic Association sponsor men’s, and women’s track and field, and over a hundred athletes are set to converge on Forest City and Beebe Track.

The meet will take two days, with most of the preliminary races on Thursday and the finals on Friday. The field events will be trickled into both days. College track meets are different than the high school meets North Iowa is accustom to; nearly half a dozen events aren’t part of your normal Iowa high school meet, and Ryan encourages fans to attend.

There will be an admission cost of 8 dollars for adults and 4 dollars for kids. Forest City Community Schools and Waldorf University employees will be free with proof of employment.

University director of athletics Chad Gassman is excited for the opportunity to host such a meet.

Gassman praised the hard work of Flickinger and the track coach Rod Wortley. Wortley is in his first year with the Waldorf track and field program, and Gassman also praised what he has done with the program in such a short time.

A schedule for the event can be found below, and more information can be found on Waldorf’s website, which can be found here.

Thursday’s Events

3 p.m. Men’s Triple Jump (followed by women)

3 p.m. Men’s Hammer Throw (followed by women)

3 p.m. Women’s Pole Vault (followed by men)

3 p.m. Women’s Javelin (followed by men)

3 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles Prelim (women/men)

3:10 p.m. 110 Meter Hurdles Prelim (women/men)

3:20 p.m. 400 Meter Dash Final (women/men)

3:40 p.m. 4×800 Meter Relay (women/men)

4:05 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Prelim (women/men)

4:25 p.m. 10,000 Meter Run (Women/Men)

Friday’s Events

10 a.m. Men’s Long Jump (followed by women)

10 a.m. Women’s High Jump (followed by men)

10 a.m. Women’s Discus (followed by men)

10 a.m. Men’s Shot Put (followed by women)

noon 3000 Meter Steeplechase (women/men)

12:30 p.m. 4 x 100 Meter Relay (women/men)

12:50 p.m. 1500 Meter Run (women/men)

1:20 p.m. 100 Meter High Hurdles Final (women)

1:30 p.m. 110 Meter High Hurdles Final (men)

1:40 p.m. Champions of Character presentation (women/men)

1:55 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Final (women/men)

2:10 p.m. 800 Meter Run (women/men)

2:30 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles (women/men)

2:50 p.m. 200 Meter Dash (women/men)

3:15 p.m. 5,000 Meter Run (women/men)

4:00 p.m. 4 x 400 Meter Relay (women/men)

