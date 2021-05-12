Lake Mills’ Dalton Thorson Signs to Wrestle at Waldorf

Two-time Lake Mills state wrestling qualifier Dalton Thorson signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Waldorf Unversity next season.

Thorson wrestled at 138 pounds the last two seasons for the highly-rated Bulldogs. His junior season, Thorson finished 41-15, and fourth at the Top of Iowa Conference meet before making a run to the state tournament. There, Thorson fell short of the medal stand, giving him something to work for his senior year.

This past year, he finished 38-10, besting his conference finish to the runner-up and after falling in the first round at state, making the medal stand. Thorson was one of four place winners for the Bulldogs this winter at the state tournament. Lake Mills also made their sixth straight state dual appearance, and Thorson said that’s the result of the hard work they put in.

Thorson said head coach Alex Brandenburg taught him to keep working hard.