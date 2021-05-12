Iowa Community Action Partnership Receives $236,000

The Iowa Community Action Partnership (ICAP) received $236,000 from Amerigroup Iowa to support homelessness prevention and housing stability. Eleven Iowa Community Action Agencies will receive funds to provide immediate financial resources to households in eighteen counties across the state. Community members receiving support services and resources are part of Amerigroup’s integrated case management program and lack financial resources to attain or maintain safe and stable housing.

“Amerigroup Iowa is driven by a passion for making a positive difference and we deeply understand our communities’ health, social, and environmental needs,” said Jeffrey Jones, plan president, Amerigroup Iowa. “We continue to work with local organizations like ICAP to provide support services that address homelessness and improve overall health.”

Community Action Agencies in Iowa receiving the funds include:

Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Woodbury County

Community Action of Southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Lee, and Louisa Counties

HACAP, Dubuque, Johnson, and Linn Counties

IMPACT Community Action Partnership, Polk and Jasper Counties

Mid-Iowa Community Action, Marshall, Story, and Tama Counties

New Opportunities, Inc., Dallas County

Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation, Bremer County

North Iowa Community Action Organization, Cerro Gordo County

Operation Threshold, Black Hawk County

Sieda Community Action, Wapello County

Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc., Webster County

Originally launched in three Iowa counties in early January, ICAP and Amerigroup are reaffirming their commitment to addressing homelessness by expanding to eighteen counties across Iowa.

“Iowa Community Action Agencies are delighted to once again partner with Amerigroup to help Iowa families who are facing homelessness or housing instability,” said Katherine Riley Harrington, executive director, Iowa Community Action Partnership. “Amerigroup has proven to be a partner that cares about the social drivers of health. These funds will help to fill in vital gaps that other programs do not cover, and that can mean all the difference to low-income families.”

The Iowa Community Action Partnership (ICAP) is a network of 16 independent non-profit Community Action Agencies (CAAs) that provide services to more than 308,000 Iowans with low incomes annually in all 99 counties. Amerigroup Iowa administers the Medicaid program on behalf of the state for thousands of Iowans enrolled in the program.