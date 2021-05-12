Garner Addresses Housing Issue

The city of Garner is looking to address housing in the area. The issue is prevalent because of nearby manufacturing and continual hiring and expansion. City Administrator Adam Kofoed believes that the city is on the move with the issue.

However Hejlik’s Third subdivision is just one of solutions to affordable housing in Garner. Kofoed stated that the city has other options available.

This is coupled with another solution to the problem in Garner.

Kofoed admits that the city has not had too many discussion about new housing possibilities, but he hopes to change that with his background in the field.

According to Kofoed, the city continues to explores further possibilities.