Feenstra Joins Colleagues in Introducing Legislation to Eliminate Tax on Firearm Transfers

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) joined Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA-01) in introducing the Repealing Illegal Freedom and Liberty Excises (RIFLE) Act as an original cosponsor. Under current law, there is a $200 tax on the transfer and purchase of firearms regulated under the National Firearms Act. This legislation would remove the existing $200 tax on firearms sold to law-abiding gun owners.

“The burdensome tax we are seeking to eliminate is nothing more than an obstacle that gets in the way of law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment right to purchase a firearm. This commonsense proposal will make firearm transfers more affordable and remove this blatant infringement on every Americans’ fundamental right to keep and bear arms. I will continue standing up against any attempts to infringe on the Second Amendment,” said Rep. Feenstra.

