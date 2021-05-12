Brandon Kammrad will be the next head football coach at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School Board of Directors on Monday made it official, 2005 Garner-Hayfield graduate Brandon Kamrad will be the next head football coach.

After nearly two decades in the program between playing and coaching, Kammrad will take over the program.

Kammrad has been on the coaching staff at Garner since 2011, when he returned to his hometown. The head coach at that time was Scott Van Dusseldorp, Kamrad’s high school coach.

Kammrad takes over for legendary coach Darrell Schumacher who was inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000. Schumacher announced after last season he would be retiring after coming back to Garner for the past two seasons. Schumacher led the school to their only football state championship in 1991. In Kammrad’s freshman year at Garner-Hayfield – 2001 – the Cardinals returned to the playoffs for the first time since the title in ‘91 and fell to Emmetsburg 25-0 in the first round. Since then, they’ve made the round of 32 three times and advanced to the round of 16 once, 2012. The challenge now for Kammrad is to return GHV to the postseason.

To get to that point, Kammrad will need to replace some key contributors who are lost to graduation. Quarterback Kevin Meyers, leading rushers Joe Pringnitz and Isaac Knutson, and defenders Brockway Gouge, Ryan Hackenmiller, and Devion Moore, to name a few. However, he will have familiar faces to help him out. Kammrad said the coaching staff would stay intact except for coach Schumacher’s son Vahn, who stepped down full-time.

Kammrad’s ideal offense will focus around the Wing-T, a hybrid of a Single-and Double-Wing. In other words, an offense that uses a mobile quarterback to run and throw while also loading the backfield for a power running game. Counters, reverse, bootlegs, and short passing are plays Cardinals fans should get used to seeing. Kammrad played quarterback in high school and notes passing will still be part of the game plans.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released football schedules two weeks ago. GHV will open with their yearly rivalry West Hancock, a series in which GHV got back in the win column in 2020. They will also take on Class 3A District 2 opponents Algona and Humboldt before competing in Class 2A District 3. GHV will end the season hosting rival Forest City, a team they haven’t played since 2017. Forest City’s head coach Chad Moore was an assistant coach at Garner when Kammrad played. (Area football schedules can be found here)

Kammrad was a multisport athlete and will encourage players to do the same. He also notes the weight room and summer workouts a key to a successful season.

GHV and West Hancock will open the season on August 27th in Garner.