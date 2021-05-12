Grassley Honors Fallen State Patrol Sergeant

Sen. Grassley memorialized the late Sergeant Jim Smith of the Iowa State Patrol during a Senate speech commemorating National Police Week.

Prepared remarks on Sgt. Smith follow:

This call to service was embodied by Sergeant Jim Smith of the Iowa State Patrol, who courageously gave his life on April 9th, 2021. Sgt. Smith was tragically killed during an attempt to apprehend a violent suspect.

Sgt. Smith, a 27-year Iowa State Patrol veteran and tactical team leader, put himself in harm’s way on behalf of his fellow Iowans last month and it cost him everything. As his colleagues remembered Sgt. Smith during his memorial service, he was described as a completely genuine man, who loved his family and loved being a civil servant on behalf of his community. Sgt. Smith found his life’s purpose as a dedicated law enforcement officer and I know I speak for many Iowans when I say that we are forever grateful for his service.

While I mourn the loss of Sgt. Smith along with his family, fellow troopers, friends, and the entire Independence, Iowa, community, I am pleased that his sacrifice will not be forgotten. His memory, along with the 306 officers we tragically lost in 2020, will live forever as their names will be inscribed on the stone walls of the National Law Enforcement Memorial. Iowans for generations to come will be able to visit Washington, find his name, and be reminded of high cost of preserving our precious rights.