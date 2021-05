This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Elijah Weaver scored the second-most points to help Forest City win the Top of Iowa Conference track meet last week. He won conference titles in the 110m hurdles and high jump. He finished second in the 400m hurdles and was on the team that got third in the shuttle hurdles. He was also named the conference athlete of the year.