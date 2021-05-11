Winnebago Board to Nominate Re-Districting Commission

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday with a short agenda. the board will consider any changes to county Covid-19 policies and hear from the Winnebago County Health Department Director Julie Sorenson on caseloads and vaccinations.

They will then hear from Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders on the current state of secondary roads including all projects, repairs, and resurfacing work to be done. The board may inform him of issues that have been brought to their attention.

Drainage matters are very few. The county has been able to address all projects and continues to maintain drainage problems where they occur.

The board will then turn their attention over to setting up the precincts for elections by approving a resolution forming a Re-Districting Commission. Their responsibility will be to look at adjusting the boundaries of election precincts in Winnebago County, approving them, and forwarding them on to the Supervisors. The boundaries will be reset according to the latest census information provided.

The supervisors will meet beginning at 9am at the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.